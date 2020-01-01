Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
55665674_thumbnail

Robinson Cano homers, drives in three in Mets’ 5-2 win over Braves

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 25s

Robinson Cano got the New York Mets on the board with a two-run single in the first and provided much-needed insurance with a solo shot in the eighth as New York cruised past the Atlanta Braves, 5-2.

Tweets