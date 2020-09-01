Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
Mets_b2b_homers_1280x720_1791973955821.vresize.1200.630.high.20

Dominic Smith, Robinson Cano club back-to-back homers to put Mets up 5-2 on Braves

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 15s

Clinging to a one-run lead in the eighth inning, the New York Mets got much-needed insurance via back-to-back home runs from Dominic Smith and Robinson Cano. The two blasts put New York up 5-2 on the Atlanta Braves.

Tweets