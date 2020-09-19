Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
55666248_thumbnail

Peterson Strong On Hill, Cano Homers As Mets Top Braves

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

Rookie David Peterson struck out NL batting leader Freddie Freeman three times and fanned a career-high 10 in six innings as the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 Saturday night.

Tweets