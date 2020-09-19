New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Peterson Strong On Hill, Cano Homers As Mets Top Braves
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 2m
Rookie David Peterson struck out NL batting leader Freddie Freeman three times and fanned a career-high 10 in six innings as the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 Saturday night.
Tweets
-
Late-night leftover tacos >>>>>Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MarcCarig: The Mets can rake.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hey, kids! If any of you are still up and want to do some good, please make a small donation to support my walk to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. I’ll be walking two marathons in two days on Oct. 9 and 10 and could use your help! Thanks! https://t.co/6FWCTqtPF8Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: After Week 1 flops, Jets & Giants need to give weary fans some hope; Yanks blank Red Sox for 10th straight win; Peterson sharp as Mets beat Braves; Wolff, 21, has 2-shot lead heading into final round at U.S. Open. https://t.co/gvpcrxLE21Newspaper / Magazine
-
RT @geezer1981: #MLB Hoy Robinson Cano ante los Bravos: Sobrepaso en jonrones (333) a Moises Alou y Bobby Bonds. Sobrepaso en RBI (1,300) al HOFer Eddie Collins y a Mark Teixeira. Sobrepaso en total de bases (4,251) a Jeff Kent. Sobrepaso en hits extra base (935) al HOFer boricua Ivan Rodriguez.Player
-
David Peterson had 23 (!) swinging strikes in his 102 pitches on Saturday against the Braves.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets