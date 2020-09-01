New York Mets
David Peterson Comes Up Huge In First Big Start
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy
If the Mets want a chance at the postseason, they may not be able to lose even one game. For that to happen, they’re going to need some unexpected great pitching performances. They got that l…
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Dave Gallagher, Jason Bay and AJ Ramos. Mets 7 Braves 2 behind David Peterson and Robbie Cano – just 1.5 games out of final playoff spot. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB Mets News and Breakfast Links 9/20/2020
'What are we doing?' Reactions around MLB to permanently expanded playoffs
Why don't the Mets ever get themselves a guy beind the plate like Travis d'Arnaud?
Mets still breathing, but probably need a 7-1 finish (just possibly 6-2 gets it done). Fangraphs places postseason odds at 17 percent. Rick Porcello/Kyle Wright pitching matchup on a baseball/football/golf day in greater NYC.
They learned David Peterson might be pretty damn good.
