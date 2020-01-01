New York Mets
David Peterson strikes again (and again and again) against the Braves
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29s
David Peterson threw a gem of a start, and the Mets backed him up with seven runs for a big win against the Braves.
Here's what happened last night in Mets Land https://t.co/NRgWUPufljTV / Radio Network
Most swings & misses in a start by a left-handed pitcher this season: Andrew Heaney: 23 (August 28) DAVID PETERSON: 23 (September 19) Hyun Jin Ryu: 21 (August 5) @_David_Peterson @Tramscout42 @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Anthony_Recker: Well said... https://t.co/Tqv596WsiABlogger / Podcaster
If you pick the inside gate on everyone, you damn well better pull the holeshot. #TheWick338 #SouthwickMX
RT @martinonyc: Mets have a tough road to postseason, but it’s fun to wake up on a crisp fall morning and be hours away from a game that matters.TV / Radio Network
