Report: Manfred Calling on Owners for “Initial Thinking” on Cohen
by: Violeta Pietronico — Mets Merized Online 2h
As reported previously by MMO, MLB owners could potentially vote on Steve Cohen's ownership of the Mets before mid-November, when owners' meetings are scheduled to take place.Now, as per a rep
Tweets
-
Dominic Smith has reached base safely in 14 straight games, batting .356/.397/.593 with nine extra-base hits and 15 RBI in that span. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets, Jets, Giants, Yankees, and a whole Sunday of football on tapTV / Radio Network
-
A ringing endorsement for yours trulyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Fifth-ranked #Mets prospect Matthew Allan was perfect in the postseason last year for Class A Short Season Brooklyn. This year, he's back at MCU Park. Toolshed explains. https://t.co/PoFVKAuxwCOfficial League Account
-
RT @timbhealey: The Mets sent shortstop Victor Gonzalez to the Orioles to complete the Miguel Castro trade. Gonzalez was an international signee last year and hasn't played as a pro yet.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Fan Appreciation Week Sweepstakes. https://t.co/9dBFuO2RxRBlogger / Podcaster
