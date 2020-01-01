Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Peterson Sets Career High in Mets Win

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h

9/19/20: Rookie David Peterson struck out a career high 10 batters as he helped the Mets to a 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. Check out http://m.mlb.com/vid...

