I just got back from a run Mets game notes
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Gotta shower. Last night was New York’s 52nd game of the year…Dom Smith, who has only played in 44 of those games, because he slept late one time years ago and you all thought Pete was good at baseball and didn’t realize Dom should play every day is...
Dominic Smith has reached base safely in 14 straight games, batting .356/.397/.593 with nine extra-base hits and 15 RBI in that span. #Mets
Mets, Jets, Giants, Yankees, and a whole Sunday of football on tap
A ringing endorsement for yours truly
Fifth-ranked #Mets prospect Matthew Allan was perfect in the postseason last year for Class A Short Season Brooklyn. This year, he's back at MCU Park. Toolshed explains. https://t.co/PoFVKAuxwC
RT @timbhealey: The Mets sent shortstop Victor Gonzalez to the Orioles to complete the Miguel Castro trade. Gonzalez was an international signee last year and hasn't played as a pro yet.
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Fan Appreciation Week Sweepstakes. https://t.co/9dBFuO2RxR
