Baseball team about to miss playoffs clowns around playing football
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
FIRE EVERYONE! Time to kick things off in Queens! #LGM pic.twitter.com/4AhNuHH1GJ — New York Mets (@Mets) September 20, 2020 Steve Cohen, as your President Of Baseball Operations I promise to crack down on and eliminate such foolishness. In the...
Tweets
-
This seems like a good time to mention that the Mets game is live on @SNYtv right now. I urge you all to save yourselves from the Football Gods and go watch the Mets instead. And yes, I understand the irony.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
VERY nice poolside now with Zone and Mets on the laptopBlogger / Podcaster
-
So far so good for Rick Porcello. Very good in fact. 1 walk and five strikeouts through 3 innings of scoreless ball. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘The 60-game sprint revealed what David Peterson can be for Mets’ by @DeeshaThosar for @NYDNSports: The southpaw compiled a career-high 10 strikeouts… https://t.co/no7nErMmIm #Mets https://t.co/102NyIigudBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The call stands! Porcello picks off Acuña! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Porcello K Count: 💧💧💧💧💧Blogger / Podcaster
