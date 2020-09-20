Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Baseball team about to miss playoffs clowns around playing football

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

FIRE EVERYONE! Time to kick things off in Queens! #LGM pic.twitter.com/4AhNuHH1GJ — New York Mets (@Mets) September 20, 2020 Steve Cohen, as your President Of Baseball Operations I promise to crack down on and eliminate such foolishness. In the...

