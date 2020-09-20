Why does Gary’s agent allow him to be diminished?

by:
Shannon Shark @metspolice
—
The Mets Police
4m
Hey Gary’s agent, what is this crap? Why does Gare have to be tiny? Why can’t Keith be in the small box? And why are they wearing suits? What does it mean?
