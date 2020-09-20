Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55677896_thumbnail

Why does Gary’s agent allow him to be diminished?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Hey Gary’s agent, what is this crap?  Why does Gare have to be tiny?  Why can’t Keith be in the small box? And why are they wearing suits?  What does it mean?

Tweets