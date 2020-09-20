by:
Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com
—
North Jersey
3m
For Robinson Chirinos, building a rapport with his staff is one of the most important parts of his job description. It paid off this weekend.
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?