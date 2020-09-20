New York Mets
Black smoke fitting background for Mets’ devastating loss
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
Black smoke billowed outside Citi Field on Seaver Way in Sunday’s ninth inning, obscuring the blaze occurring inside the ballpark. The smoldering from across the street was contained by the FDNY
Tweets
#Mets season going up in smoke.Looks like something is on fire right outside Citi Field. Smoke is now filling the stadium. https://t.co/TzHHDUiAA1TV / Radio Personality
As has been reported by @ConnorJRogers on @ThatsSoMetsPodSandy Alderson is likely to return to the Mets in some capacity as part of the ownership change. Probably not as GM. Story up shortly.Minors
RT @martinonyc: Sandy Alderson is likely to return to the Mets in some capacity as part of the ownership change. Probably not as GM. Story up shortly.TV / Radio Network
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Stephen Villines (traded to TEX) had the highest K-BB% among qualified #Mets minor leaguers since 2017 (30.4 K%-5.7 BB%). He reached Triple-A in his second full season despite topping out in the high 80s. https://t.co/dfAJZ0cf4lBlogger / Podcaster
Sandy Alderson is likely to return to the Mets in some capacity as part of the ownership change. Probably not as GM. Story up shortly.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: Brandon Nimmo on Travis d'Arnaud: "You wish he was on your team so you didn’t have to play him."Beat Writer / Columnist
