New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wright, Acuna Lead Braves To Easy Win Over Mets
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 7m
Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves past the New York Mets 7-0 on Sunday.
Tweets
-
Condolences to James White, Super Bowl hero and legendary Fort Lauderdale productSad news to report. Patriots' RB James White's father was in a car crash today and did not survive. His mother was also in the car and is in critical condition. White's father, Tyrone, was a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department. James was told and is inactive tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets bats went cold this afternoon https://t.co/Id3uwLixxsTV / Radio Network
-
The Mets managed just one hit off Kyle Wright and then the bullpen put the game out of reach in the late innings. https://t.co/Zm5arY65ZvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @seanfarrell92: This was a game the Mets absolutely needed to win. But instead they wasted a gem from Rick Porcello and dug an ever deeper hole. https://t.co/8Jvq5nTjUwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: The Falcons had 39 points with zero turnovers in their loss against the Cowboys. Entering today, teams were 440-0 when scoring 39 points with 0 turnovers since 1933, when team turnovers were first tracked, according to Elias. https://t.co/LZdqzwQZyDTV / Radio Personality
-
Jacob deGrom looks fit..Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets