Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
55684486_thumbnail

Wright, Acuna Lead Braves To Easy Win Over Mets

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 7m

Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves past the New York Mets 7-0 on Sunday.

Tweets