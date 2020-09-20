New York Mets
Steve Cohen mulls bringing Sandy Alderson back to Mets
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1m
Steve Cohen is weighing bringing Sandy Alderson back to the Mets in at least an advisory role should he gain control as principal owner, two sources told The Post. SNY first reported the possibility
Thank you Mr. Cohen.Had Alex Rodriguez gotten the team, he told people he was strongly considering and seemed likely to keep Jeff Wilpon in a significant senior role. Now, assuming Cohen gets the team, that type of role may well go to Sandy Alderson.Minors
RT @martinonyc: Sandy Alderson is likely to return to the Mets in some capacity as part of the ownership change. Probably not as GM. Story up shortly.Blogger / Podcaster
