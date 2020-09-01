New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Monday Mets: Up In Smoke
by: Shai Kushner — Gotham Baseball 2m
After a disappointing weekend series against the Braves, the Mets will need to play nearly perfect baseball to continue playing into October. They may still be mathematically alive, but the numbers…
Tweets
-
Contursi is a real guy. I'd be interested in hearing more about what he has to say on this. I'd especially love to hear if this is true, from @Jim_Duquette, as I expect it is. Jim is a smart guy.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The game that kicked off the end of the season, and perhaps the world ... https://t.co/YCruxERfJHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Luis Rojas makes Mets' priorities clear ahead of Jacob deGrom start https://t.co/BKff1i36ZKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ah I hate logging in to see that someone had a breakdown and I missed it and the account is gone/all tweets already deleted. Oh well, RIP to Kyl*NYY.Blogger / Podcaster
-
During each Mets home game, the team honors a veteran. This hero served in the Army for 6 years. https://t.co/7X7mZ97xtq ➡️ @fiservTV / Radio Network
-
Forever relevant. Thank you, The Good Place!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets