Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
55695996_thumbnail

MLB roundup: Padres clinch rare playoff berth - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 2m

Mitch Moreland’s bloop double down the left-field line scored Manny Machado with the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning Sunday as the San Diego Padres clinched their first National League playoff berth in 14 years with a 7-4 victory over the...

Tweets