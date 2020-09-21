Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Beware of Shiny Objects

by: La Cosa Nostra Radio Talkin' Mets 4m

The Mets are technically in a playoff battle this week. But are the expanded playoffs a good thing? Luis Rojas hasn't been on the radar this season despite the team's struggles. Mike Silva takes a first look at the new manager's job performance....

