Link: As Steve Cohen Closes In on Mets, Discrimination Claims Cast a Shadow (NY Times)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
While we look forward to Steve Cohen naming me President of Baseball Operations soon, I want to address this report in the New York Times. When the federal authorities forced Mr. Cohen’s first hedge fund, SAC Capital Partners, to shut down after it...
Tweets
-
"Alderson is unlikely to become general manager again. But his arrival would, at the very least, signify an altered power dynamic for Brodie Van Wagenen." What Sandy Alderson's return could mean for the Mets (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/XtmFNIl9eBTV / Radio Network
-
Very interesting here is if Sandy Alderson returns in some capacity, they may try to lure Paul DePodesta back to baseball Another name to monitor is Arn Tellem who is a former baseball agent who is now VP of the Detroit Pistons. Cohen had an eye on him when pursuing #Dodgershttps://t.co/ShCGC448aI If Steve Cohen gains control of the #Mets he is weighing bringing back Sandy Alderson in an executive role.Minors
-
Barring a miraculous finish the Mets will miss the playoffs for the 12th time in 14 seasons. That really is a mind-numbing statistic.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Report: Brodie Van Wagenen Likely Casualty of Mets Sale https://t.co/iOwyK175g3 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
TONIGHT! Fairbanks, Adames and the @RaysBaseball take on deGrom 🐐, McNeil 🐿 and the @Mets at 7:10 PM in the Big Apple! Watch on @SNYtv! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @garik16: @howardmegdal Sandy is the one person to come to and leave the Mets front office with Mets fans still respecting his tenure in the past two decades, and for good reason.Beat Writer / Columnist
