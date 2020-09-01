Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
55702882_thumbnail

N.J.’s Todd Frazier dishes on MLB debut as pitcher for Mets | ’Did you see how nasty I was?’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier, the N.J. native who won the Little League World Series for Toms River and played at Rutgers, stepped onto a big-league mound for the first time on Friday.

Tweets