New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets360 - Edwin Diaz is ‘breaking’ Statcast in 2020
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
By Joe Vasile September 21, 2020 Since coming over in a trade with the Seattle Mariners before 2019, Edwin Diaz has been the most-malig...
Tweets
-
RT @Player_Alliance: Statement from @cgrand3, President of The Players Alliance, in response to today's partnership announcement👏🏾 https://t.co/J1gQZYU0bZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
We've added two new prospects to the Top 💯 today. SS/2B Andres Gimenez, @Mets LHP Trevor Rogers, @Marlins See the updated ranking: https://t.co/oz3MYeJxcrBlogger / Podcaster
-
very excited to read this! keep a lookout on @Metsmerized if you're not already #LGMI want to extend an enormous thank you to the captain, No. 5, David Wright, for taking the time to speak with me today about his upcoming memoir, “The Captain.” This interview will be posted on @Metsmerized in the coming days. @MetsmerizedJoeD @Mets @AnthonyDiComo #Mets #LGM https://t.co/fd7xUxUjJEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: I want to extend an enormous thank you to the captain, No. 5, David Wright, for taking the time to speak with me today about his upcoming memoir, “The Captain.” This interview will be posted on @Metsmerized in the coming days. @MetsmerizedJoeD @Mets @AnthonyDiComo #Mets #LGM https://t.co/fd7xUxUjJEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Can’t wait for this! https://t.co/cle2PG8MqTBlogger / Podcaster
-
It’s deGrom day. That means all other plans are canceled #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets