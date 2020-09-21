Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Listen to Episode 29 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Mets Need a Miracle to Make Playoffs

by: Jake Brown New York Post 4m

The Mets will need nothing short of a miracle if they want to sneak into the playoffs. It will take seven straight wins to finish the season. 31-29 likely gets them in, but even that is not a lock.

