Are The Met Playoff Hopes Up In Smoke? By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 1m
On Sunday the Mets were hammered by the Braves despite a strong pitching effort from Rick Porcello as their offense stalled and the bullpen gave up a ton of insurance runs to […]
RT @AnthonyDiComo: A reminder that you can chat with David Wright (and me, but who really cares about that!) tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET! Event info here: https://t.co/SAaUFg0WYCBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @SotoC803: As a reminder Betances contract contains a player option for '21 worth $6M or a $3M opt out. The value of the option increases to $6.8M if he throws 15 games $7.8M @ 19 games $8.8M @ 22 games $9.8M @ 26 games He's at 13 games right now so the first incentive is reachableBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: Coming up this afternoon: @SteveGelbs gets The Greatest Infield Ever from the 1999 Mets back together.TV / Radio Personality
*glances at calendar, snickers*Beat Writer / Columnist
This is another interesting case. It would be to his advantage to show something this week if he intends to go to free agency. But would seem logical to expect Betances to exercise his option (6m player opt in/3m buyout) at this point.Blogger / Podcaster
Betances has a 6.10 ERA in 10.1 innings with a PLAYER OPTION for next year loloollllll good job BrodieBlogger / Podcaster
