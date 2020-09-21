Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

North Jersey
54751528_thumbnail

New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays announce Monday lineups

by: John Connolly, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 11s

Peter Fairbanks (5-3, 2.74) will get the start for the AL-leading Rays, while Jacob deGrom (4-1, 2.09) goes for the Mets.

Tweets