Steve Cohen’s first big Mets move could end with Van Wagenen bolting: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2m
Steve Cohen could soon have the keys to the most attractive available job of the offseason — running baseball operations for the Mets. If Cohen receives the necessary 23 owner votes, possibly as
New York Mets Series Preview: Tampa Bay Rays (9/21-9/23) #Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB #LGM https://t.co/7JJx6crktWBlogger / Podcaster
the Mets? lacking in transparency? I’m beside myself in shock..Call me skeptical that the reason for Michael Conforto's absence from the lineup tonight is to give him a rest. Not getting any clear answers right now from team officials.Beat Writer / Columnist
“I was thinking, if he didn’t touch second and he touches me, then we’re out.” Robin Ventura on the grand slam single, plus much more from ‘99. 3/4 of the “Best Infield Ever” join me for an episode of “Like We Never Left.” 📺: https://t.co/pgnMAnZPVQTV / Radio Personality
#Rays at #Mets, (P.Fairbanks vs J.deGrom) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/OhgFsd4KgR #getreadyMisc
I've conducted over 100 interviews for @Metsmerized, & I can honestly say this was the most nervous I've been for one. To no one's surprise, Wright was humble, honest, appreciative & incredibly easy to talk with. A true gentleman. #MetsI want to extend an enormous thank you to the captain, No. 5, David Wright, for taking the time to speak with me today about his upcoming memoir, “The Captain.” This interview will be posted on @Metsmerized in the coming days. @MetsmerizedJoeD @Mets @AnthonyDiComo #Mets #LGM https://t.co/fd7xUxUjJEBlogger / Podcaster
