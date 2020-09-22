New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Jacob deGrom keeps Cy Young dreams alive - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 6m
DeGrom recorded 14 Ks for the third time in his career.
Tweets
-
During each Mets home game, the Mets honor a veteran. This hero was deployed in Iraq. https://t.co/7X7mZ97xtq ➡️ @fiservTV / Radio Network
-
I forgot about Jeffy overruling the analytics team on Vargas. Blocked it out. Too traumatic. Thanks @MeekPhill_@AnthonyDiComo This is a lie. This doesn't pass the laugh test. It is an absolute insult to the intelligence of the fans that they would say this. It's been REPORTED that the analytics folks recommended against Bruce and Vargas. Ownership overruled them.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Top-3 highest whiff totals by Jacob deGrom this season: September 6: 35 August 31: 31 Tonight: 27 #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: “It’s premature to talk about management decisions,” Cohen said. “But I can say with certainty that baseball people will be running baseball operations.” https://t.co/Q1k0j64xE9Blogger / Podcaster
-
“You wish you were in a better spot," Jacob deGrom said, "but now you’ve got to kind of watch other teams’ scores and see if we can get back in this thing." The Mets' season, if it isn't over, is on life support. https://t.co/FOJn05ORrmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I’m sad.Misc
- More Mets Tweets