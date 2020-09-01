Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
Stenel+retires

Remembering Mets History: (1965) Casey Stengel Retires From Managing

  August 30th 1965: Casey Stengel was to turn 75 years old on July 30th, 1965. The Mets were having a ceremony for him between games of ...

