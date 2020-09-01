Do Not Sell My Personal Information

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History: (1988) Mets Clinch NL East Title

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 16s

Thursday September 22, 1988:  Davey Johnson's Mets (94-57) were on a roll counting down toward winning the 1988 NL Eastern title. They com...

