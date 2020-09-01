Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
Wally-backman

Wally Backman: 1986 World Champion Mets Second Baseman (1980-1988)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 8s

Walter Wayne Backman was born September 22, 1959 in Hillsboro, Oregon. Wally Backman's dad played in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization ...

Tweets