No Rays Of Hope Left After This Mets Loss
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3m
Well, if the miracles were going to happen, it needed to start tonight. Fortunately, Jacob deGrom was on the mound. Unfortunately, the Mets are still the Mets. It started with Michael Conforto goin…
Jacob deGrom takes blame for Mets' loss despite slow night by offense: 'I needed to put up zeros and I wasn't able to do that' https://t.co/ZWvv0rOkKyTV / Radio Network
RT @freedom1030: @Metstradamus Omar Minaya just signed pun downerBlogger / Podcaster
Why Michael Conforto missed must-win Mets game https://t.co/kv6Fo3qVVZBlogger / Podcaster
During each Mets home game, the Mets honor a veteran. This hero was deployed in Iraq. https://t.co/7X7mZ97xtq ➡️ @fiservTV / Radio Network
I forgot about Jeffy overruling the analytics team on Vargas. Blocked it out. Too traumatic. Thanks @MeekPhill_@AnthonyDiComo This is a lie. This doesn't pass the laugh test. It is an absolute insult to the intelligence of the fans that they would say this. It's been REPORTED that the analytics folks recommended against Bruce and Vargas. Ownership overruled them.Blogger / Podcaster
Top-3 highest whiff totals by Jacob deGrom this season: September 6: 35 August 31: 31 Tonight: 27 #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
