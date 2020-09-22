New York Mets
Lowe Homers, Rays Inch Past deGrom, Mets 2-1 Despite 16 Ks
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 6m
Nate Lowe homered and scored both runs against NL Cy Young Award contender Jacob deGrom.
Jacob deGrom takes blame for Mets' loss despite slow night by offense: 'I needed to put up zeros and I wasn't able to do that' https://t.co/ZWvv0rOkKyTV / Radio Network
RT @freedom1030: @Metstradamus Omar Minaya just signed pun downerBlogger / Podcaster
Why Michael Conforto missed must-win Mets game https://t.co/kv6Fo3qVVZBlogger / Podcaster
During each Mets home game, the Mets honor a veteran. This hero was deployed in Iraq. https://t.co/7X7mZ97xtq ➡️ @fiservTV / Radio Network
I forgot about Jeffy overruling the analytics team on Vargas. Blocked it out. Too traumatic. Thanks @MeekPhill_@AnthonyDiComo This is a lie. This doesn't pass the laugh test. It is an absolute insult to the intelligence of the fans that they would say this. It's been REPORTED that the analytics folks recommended against Bruce and Vargas. Ownership overruled them.Blogger / Podcaster
Top-3 highest whiff totals by Jacob deGrom this season: September 6: 35 August 31: 31 Tonight: 27 #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
