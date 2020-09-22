Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
55721700_thumbnail

Lowe Homers, Rays Inch Past deGrom, Mets 2-1 Despite 16 Ks

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 6m

Nate Lowe homered and scored both runs against NL Cy Young Award contender Jacob deGrom.

Tweets