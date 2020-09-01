Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
55724457_thumbnail

MLB magic numbers, schedules: Wild Card Series matchups if playoffs began today | A’s clinch AL West (9/22/20) - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

Here are the magic numbers, remaining schedules and tiebreakers for teams contending for spots in the expanded 2020 MLB playoffs, plus a look at who would be playing whom if the Wild Card Series began today.

Tweets