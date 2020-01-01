Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
55727776_thumbnail

Rays edge Jacob deGrom, Mets to inch closer to wrapping up AL East

by: foxsports Fox Sports 6m

Nate Lowe homered and scored both runs against NL Cy Young Award contender Jacob deGrom, and Tampa Bay beat the New York Mets 2-1 Monday night.

Tweets