New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Nate Lowe reflects on homer, Rays win over Mets
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 3m
Tampa Bay Rays slugger Nate Lowe describes his home run off Jacob deGrom and the team's win over the New York Mets on Monday night.
Tweets
-
After the sale is complete, SNY should bring back @FiggieNY!Sources say after Steve Cohen/Wilpon finalize sale, Cohen has 30 days for exclusive bid for SNY. The RSN is worth about $1 bil ($150m equity, $850m debt).Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheAthleticMLB: Our pitching coach was like: "If you think you can throw hard, get up on the mound and throw. If you can throw over 90, I’ll get you into a game one time." Jacob deGrom toed the rubber and fired a few in at 94 mph. "Holy crap. He’s not a shortstop. He’s a pitcher.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @metsfansince02: $850 million of debt, holy hell. Wilpons probably borrowed a ton of money from SNY and saddled the network with debt from the team. Cohen can't come soon enough. https://t.co/SRhbV312ogBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is brilliant from @Kurkjian_ESPN. Feel exactly the same. https://t.co/gjWPuy7NB9TV / Radio Personality
-
People need to properly process this information. SNY -- despite the sweetheart Mets broadcasting deal -- was leveraged almost completely to the hilt with debt. They're drowning. The last ten years have been a waste. There was never hope.Cohen initially bid $2 billion for SNY in July but was told by Allen & Co. that bids were just for the #Mets. Now it looks like he could get the network for half the price. "Mets clearly having a fire sale," a source tells me. #LGM https://t.co/PnG1bbUGaqBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: 4 years ago on this day, Asdrubal Cabrera walked off the Phillies in style.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets