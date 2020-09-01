Mikes Mets - Look Back in Anger

People need to properly process this information. SNY -- despite the sweetheart Mets broadcasting deal -- was leveraged almost completely to the hilt with debt. They're drowning. The last ten years have been a waste. There was never hope.

Joe Pantorno https://t.co/PnG1bbUGaq Cohen initially bid $2 billion for SNY in July but was told by Allen & Co. that bids were just for the #Mets . Now it looks like he could get the network for half the price. "Mets clearly having a fire sale," a source tells me. #LGM