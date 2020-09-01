Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
55734410_thumbnail

Cohen Will Have Exclusive Window to Bid On SNY

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 55m

According to Mike Ozanian of Forbes, soon-to-be Mets' owner Steve Cohen will reportedly have 30 days after the sale of the team is finalized to place an exclusive bid on SNY.As Ozanian noted, th

Tweets