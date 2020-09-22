New York Mets
Steve Cohen has 1 month to make an exclusive bid on SNY (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 28m
After finalizing a deal to purchase the New York Mets, Steve Cohen turns his attention to their television home, SNY.
