Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Media 101

9/22/20 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 2m

Jacob deGrom was sensational for the New York Mets (24-30) last night but it didn’t matter. The Mets couldn’t take advantage of seven innings of two-run ball with 14 strikeouts from deGrom, losing to the Tampa Bay Rays (36-19) 2-1. Any slim hope the...

Tweets