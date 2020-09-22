Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Jacob deGrom will wear these cool Seaver themed cleats

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Awesome. Jacob DeGrom will honor Tom Seaver this week with these cleats, custom by @stadiumck. pic.twitter.com/7tqBvi8N9A — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 23, 2020

