Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
55745283_thumbnail

Wilpons suddenly open to selling SNY after Mets deal

by: Josh Kosman New York Post 6m

The Wilpon family is open to selling the SNY cable television station after they finish selling the Mets, sources close to the situation said. They would like the buyer of their 65 percent stake in

Tweets