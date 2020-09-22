New York Mets
Alonso, Mets Put Rays’ Clinch Party On Hold With Win
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 4m
Robinson Canó, Alonso and newcomer Guillermo Heredia went deep for the Mets, desperately trying to stay in the National League playoff chase with five games now remaining in the regular season.
New Post: A Ray of Hope? Mets Topple Tampa, 5-2, to Stay Alive #Mets #LGM #LFGM
Why does this always happen to me when I really need to use the bathroom?
Mets get some redemption from Pete Alonso, Seth Lugo in win over Rays:
Guillermo Heredia discusses his relationship with Robinson Cano:
This is so cool. Jacob deGrom is planning to wear these custom Tom Seaver cleats during his bullpen session tomorrow. deGrom, Alonso, J.D. Davis and Canó all plan to wear custom cleats then auction them to raise money for minor leaguers.
"It's not easy...that's being mentally tough, that's being a good competitor and trusting your stuff" Luis Rojas on Seth Lugo bouncing back from his last start against the Phillies
