New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History (1969) Amazing's Guarantee At Least A Tie For the NL East Title

Tuesday September 23rd, 1969: Gil Hodges first place Mets (95-61) hosted the previous years NL Champion St. Louis Cardinals (82-73). ...

