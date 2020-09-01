New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bob Scheffing: Former Mets Minor League Director / General Manager & Scout (1965-1975)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 41s
Robert Boden Scheffing was born on August 11, 1913 in Overland Missouri. During his playing days he was a catcher signed by the Chicago C...
Tweets
-
Michael Conforto gets closer to rejoining Mets lineup https://t.co/Ao9K3kTsFpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Only Jeff and Brodie could possibly be so incompetent as to find a way to screw this up. A top 3 offense in MLB and Jacob deGrom -- and this is how the pitching shaped up.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wednesday's SAVAGES IN THE BOX is up now. Lots of runs, no 💣 Cole is 🔥. in September. 👨⚖️ has the manager paying attention. 🍁 Minneapolis is lovely in the fall. https://t.co/YxLGKXcKqp SUBSCRIBE to CARLIN wherever you get your podcasts. It's actually pretty good. Ish.TV / Radio Personality
-
During each Mets home game, the team honors a veteran. This hero served in the Army for 15 years. https://t.co/7X7mZ9p8kY ➡️ @fiservTV / Radio Network
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Mets get some redemption from Pete Alonso, Seth Lugo in win over Rays: https://t.co/KtkHFyApwO | @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/hxSaLuTMlfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Won't somebody care about the Wilpons crying poverty with the team and making us watch Kirk Nieuwenhuis and Todd Frazier while taking over $800 million free profit from SNY over the last ten years? Somebody? Anybody????????Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets