MLB roundup: Indians punch playoff ticket with walk-off home run - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 4m

Jose Ramirez belted a three-run homer in the 10th inning as the host Cleveland Indians clinched a postseason berth in dramatic fashion with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Chicago appeared poised to prevent Cleveland from...

