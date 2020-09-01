New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez is ‘weeks away’ from return after coronavirus-induced heart condition - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 29s
Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is missing all of the 2020 season as he struggles to recover from COVID-19.
Tweets
-
Seth Lugo pitched very well, the Mets won, and Steve Cohen is reportedly bidding on SNY. All of that latest Mets news and more in today’s edition of the morning news. https://t.co/FBGqO6kJBUBlogger / Podcaster
-
The best way to secure your seats for all the big games in 2021 is with a #Mets ticket plan. Find the option that best fits you 👉 https://t.co/qdiwqPkxD5Official Team Account
-
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Pete Harnisch. Alonso, Cano and Lugo lead Mets to 5-2 win and SNY may also be sold. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB Mets News and Breakfast Links 9/23/2020 https://t.co/YAxWMeGtaMBlogger / Podcaster
-
excellent outline of SNY’s price/equity/debt situation@TimothyRRyder @NYsportsfan1960 RSNs have gone for ~10x cash flow (wide range, was higher before cord cutting). So 1bn means SNY does ~100m per yr in ad rev and sub fees. Int. on 850m debt at 5% is $42m. Very few other costs. 50-60m in cash flow left over. SNY prob only thing with healthy profit for Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Seth Lugo Rebounds With Strong Start Against Rays https://t.co/QCHlEPWbI2 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SimplyAJ10: This hero @nlbmprez is a crown jewel. Amazing human with the knowledge of Negro Leagues and not only what it meant to the AA community but for the AA UNITY. We gotta get back to that!!!!! https://t.co/rdvWzcbkFCBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets