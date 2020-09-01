Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Wacha Looks To Keep Slim Playoff Hopes Alive

by: Mia Perlman Mets Merized Online 3m

Good Morning, Mets fans!The New York Mets beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 5-2. They are now 25-30.On Wednesday, the Mets will be facing off against the Rays once again at Citi Field.

