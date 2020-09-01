Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Seth Lugo Rebounds With Strong Start Against Rays

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 3m

With the Mets' slim playoff hopes hanging by a thread, Seth Lugo threw a gem against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.Lugo went 6 1/3 innings, and was charged with two runs (1 ER) on four h

