Drop F bombs in this Fugly Pete Alonso cap

Don’t forget one other possibility. Second place in the division. Obviously, the Mets have to win big,but the Marlins, who might be feeling the heat, play the Braves and the Yankees. Plus, the Mets have the tiebreaker vs. the Marlins. Tough, but doable. Might be their best path.

Tim Britton One possible Mets' path to the postseason: 1. Win out (the hardest part) 2. Phillies lose at least 2 of 3 to TB 3. Brewers lose at least 4 of 6 to CIN and STL 4. Giants do no better than a split in their last six against COL and SD Mets would get the 8-seed on a tiebreaker.