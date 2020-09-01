New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Roundtable: Should Brodie Van Wagenen and Luis Rojas Stay?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 5m
Since the Steve Cohen sale has become official, we here at Metsmerized have already shared with you what his first move as owner should be. One common theme was Brodie Van Wagenen's name popping u
Tweets
-
New Post: MMO Roundtable: Should Brodie Van Wagenen and Luis Rojas Stay? https://t.co/ArmutQOsaw #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have a Seth Lugo decision to make this winter. ⬇️ https://t.co/hYpctL3DCFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @G_be_me: thanks @Metsmerized @MetsmerizedJoeD it came in today’s mail !!!!!! #LFGM #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Podcast https://t.co/ogOc7yLaTU @karlravechespn talks races, awards; @ToddRadom discusses Guaranteed Rate Field, and brings this week quiz.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Don’t let the HR distract you, Vulgar Pete Alonso’s WAR is now negative .5 .435 SLG are you kidding? Nimmo’s is .500 man. That’s a Net Negative Gary! No wonder the Mets are a bunch of losers. LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
🔥👟🔥 Check out these @stadiumck cleats @JdeGrom19, @JDDavis26, @RobinsonCano and @Pete_Alonso20 will be rocking today. These will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting @mtb_org. More Than Baseball helps @MiLB players in need. #StandWithMiLBOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets