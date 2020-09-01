New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dellin Betances Activated Off Injured List, Oswalt Optioned
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 4m
The New York Mets have activated reliever Dellin Betances off the injured list for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Corey Oswalt being optioned to the alternate site as the corresp
Tweets
-
RT @HDMHFoundation: Our partners @foodbank4nyc are hosting a #HungerActionMonth food distribution tomorrow at @lincolncenter. They will distribute fresh produce and shelf-stable items to approximately 500 families. 🚫 No ID required 😷 Please wear a mask 🛒 Bring a cart https://t.co/P3Ujc0cOY0Player
-
RT @SNYtv: "I love it here. This is everything I know" Michael Conforto on being open to a contract extension with the Mets https://t.co/1rw81Z1c96TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @EricGarment: @Metstradamus gotta get todd frazier goingBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @fattlipp: @Metstradamus Come on, Luis! We’re in a pennant race! Kind of...Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is insane. (The Davis part.)Michael Conforto returns, DHing. Alonso up to fourth. J.D. Davis has the night off. https://t.co/AbHmOFY57KBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Wacha takes the mound in the Mets' series finale against the Rays. Mets Pregame starts RIGHT NOW. ⏰: 7:10 p.m. 📺: SNY https://t.co/0dwBaycR9tTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets