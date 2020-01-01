Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
55769303_thumbnail

Conforto returns, talks future: 'I love it here'

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 48s

If there is a player on the Mets' roster whose status could be most impacted by the team’s potential ownership change, it is probably Michael Conforto. For years, Conforto has discussed his interest in a contract extension, but the Mets never...

Tweets